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Switzerland and Germany collaborate on AI and robotics

Switzerland and Germany are collaborating on research into AI and robotics
Switzerland and Germany are collaborating on research into AI and robotics Keystone-SDA

Representatives from Germany and Switzerland signed a joint declaration of intent for collaboration in the fields of education, research and innovation.

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Switzerland and Germany collaborate on AI and robotics
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Keystone-SDA

With this memorandum of understanding, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening and expanding their cooperation. The focus is on key technologies such as digitalisation, artificial intelligence, sustainability and robotics.

The meeting between the delegations from both countries usually takes place every two years. Wednesday’s talks in Bern were attended by State Secretary Martina Hirayama, her German counterpart Marcus Pleyer, and other representatives from German and Swiss institutions.

+ What does the future hold for the robotics industry in Switzerland?

Under the EU’s Horizon Europe programme, just under 1,300 German-Swiss collaborative projects have been carried out to date. Since 2020, the Swiss National Science Foundation has funded over 4,600 projects with German partners.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR