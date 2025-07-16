Switzerland is Europe’s most innovative country, EU study finds

Swiss innovation on an ostentatious scale: CERN in Geneva. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

An annual analysis by the European Commission notes that the Swiss score dropped slightly compared to last year, but not enough to cost it its top continental spot.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Suíça é o país mais inovador da Europa Read more: Suíça é o país mais inovador da Europa

Switzerland has topped the European Commission’s Innovation Scoreboard for eight years running. The 2025 version of the report, which compares the 27 European Union (EU) member states and twelve other European countries, was published on Tuesday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This year, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Great Britain round out the top five. Beyond Europe, South Korea is the most innovative country. The scoreboard looks at a total of 32 indicators covering different aspects of innovation.

More

More Is Switzerland as innovative as it ranks? This content was published on Switzerland consistently tops rankings of the most innovative countries. What’s behind its success? Read more: Is Switzerland as innovative as it ranks?

Compared with 2024, Switzerland scored lower this year – this was specifically due to a decline in the indicator for design applications, the report noted. However, access to fast Internet, among other things, showed a positive trend.

Switzerland also boasts the most attractive research system in Europe, the report states.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch