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Switzerland once again ranked as the world’s most innovative country by the UN

Switzerland once again ranked as the world’s most innovative country by the UN
Switzerland once again ranked as the world’s most innovative country by the UN Keystone-SDA

Switzerland remains the world’s most innovative country, according to the UN. More broadly, AI is driving growth in venture capital and research investment, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) said on Tuesday in Geneva.

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Switzerland once again ranked as the world’s most innovative country by the UN
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Keystone-SDA

According to the UN agency’s Global Innovation Index, Switzerland – which has held the top spot for 16 years – is ahead of Sweden and the United States. As was the case last year, China ranks 10th.

Real expenditure on research rose by 3.3% in 2025. It is expected to rise slightly further this year to reach $3,400 billion. Corporate expenditure rose by 5.8% to reach $1,500 billion, a new record.

Venture capital investment has soared, rising by nearly 30% – the largest increase since 2021. In total, 53% of this funding was directed towards artificial intelligence (AI). According to WIPO Director General Daren Tang, AI is opening up new technological possibilities “across all scientific fields”.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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