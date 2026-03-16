Swiss study finds the beaver is key to biodiversity
Beavers bring "numerous benefits" to humans and nature, according to new research carried out on Monday by a consultancy commissioned by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN). They are the best ally for restoring living waterways.
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Beavers increase the number of plant species, store carbon through their dams and purify water. It is “a major ally for biodiversity”, Cécile Auberson, scientific coordinator for the National Beaver Advisory Service and co-author of the new report, told Keystone-ATS news agency.
With this data, the researchers hope to provide cantonal and federal authorities with “solid arguments for promoting acceptance of rodents and integrating them as effectively as possible into public policy”.
Four areas of action are highlighted: water management and revitalisation, promotion of wet forests, biodiversity in urban areas and cohabitation with the farming community.
The study was carried out between 2020 and 2023 by the National Beaver Advisory Service.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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