Reuters exposé of hack-for-hire world is back online after Indian court ruling

(Reuters) – Reuters News has restored to its website an investigation into mercenary hacking after a New Delhi court lifted a takedown order it issued last year.

The article, originally published on Nov. 16, 2023, and titled “How an Indian startup hacked the world,” detailed the origins and operations of a New Delhi-based cybersecurity firm called Appin. Reuters found that Appin grew from an educational startup to a hack-for-hire powerhouse that stole secrets from executives, politicians and wealthy elites around the globe.

Prior to publication, a group calling itself the Association of Appin Training Centers filed suit in a New Delhi district court to prevent the report from running. In court filings, the association claimed it was the successor to Appin’s network of educational franchises in India. It accused Reuters of damaging the reputations of these schools and their students, claims the news agency denies.

Asked for comment Friday morning India time, a lawyer for the plaintiff said they weren’t being given enough time to respond, but noted that there were multiple proceedings pending between their client and Reuters. By Saturday evening India time, the attorney hadn’t replied.

The district court granted the association an initial injunction, then ordered Reuters to take down the article on Dec. 4, 2023. Reuters removed the published report from its website while it appealed that takedown order.

On Oct. 3, 2024, the same court vacated the injunction, noting that “as yet, the plaintiff has not been able to show any prima facie case to make interference in the process of journalism.”

The lawsuit remains pending.