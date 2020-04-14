This content was published on April 14, 2020 11:13 AM

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

"The overall world outbreak, 90 percent of cases are coming from Europe and the United States of America. So we are certainly not seeing the peak yet," WHO spokeswoman Dr. Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.

In China, "the biggest threat is imported cases," she said, referring to the latest data.

"We shouldn't really be expecting to see the vaccine for 12 months or longer," Harris added.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes