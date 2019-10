This content was published on October 16, 2019 1:48 AM

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Fifteen people were killed in a gunfight in the southwestern Mexican state of Guerrero, state public security authorities said late on Tuesday, the second mass killing to rock the country in as many days.

