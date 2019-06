This content was published on June 2, 2019 2:34 AM

(Reuters) - At least 18 were wounded by two car bombs at an Eastern forces camp in Derna in eastern Libya, a medical source and residents told Reuters early on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ayman Werfali in Benghazi Writing Ali Abdelaty; Editing by Chris Reese)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram