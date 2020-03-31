MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A group of 28 spring break tourists who returned to Texas from the Mexican beach resort of Cabo San Lucas have tested positive for coronavirus, the city of Austin said in a statement on Tuesday.

"About a week and a half ago, approximately 70 people in their 20's departed in a chartered plane for a spring break trip. Some of the group returned on separate commercial flights. Currently, 28 young adults on this trip have tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens more are under public health investigation," the statement said.

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez & Anthony Esposito)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters