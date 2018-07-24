52 tourists rescued as fire engulfs catamaran in northwest Spain
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
MADRID (Reuters) - Fifty-two people were rescued from a fire that engulfed a catamaran carrying tourists off the coast of northwestern Spain on Tuesday, authorities said.
Two passengers suffered serious burns and were taken by helicopter to a hospital in La Coruna, emergency services said on Twitter. A further three people received treatment for minor injuries after being rescued from the catamaran, which was near the town of O Grove at the time of the fire.
There was no immediate word on the nationalities of the injured.
(Reporting by Sam Edwards; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Reuters