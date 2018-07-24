External Content

MADRID (Reuters) - Fifty-two people were rescued from a fire that engulfed a catamaran carrying tourists off the coast of northwestern Spain on Tuesday, authorities said. Two passengers suffered serious burns and were taken by helicopter to a hospital in La Coruna, emergency services said on Twitter. A further three people received treatment for minor injuries after being rescued from the catamaran, which was near the town of O Grove at the time of the fire. There was no immediate word on the nationalities of the injured. (Reporting by Sam Edwards; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

