This content was published on May 1, 2019 10:54 AM

FILE PHOTO: A Sudanese demonstrator from the Darfur region waves a Sudanese national flag from atop a bus as he arrives to be part of a mass anti-government protest outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

CAIRO (Reuters) - The African Union said on Tuesday that Sudan's military rulers should hand over power to a civilian-led transitional authority within 60 days.

In a statement, the AU said it noted "with deep regret" that the military had not stepped aside and handed power to civilians within a 15-day period set by the AU last month. The 60 days were a final extension for Sudan's Transitional Military Council to hand over power to civilians, the AU said.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr, writing by Lena Masri, Editing by Catherine Evans)

