Air China flight returns safely to Paris after suspected terrorist threat
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
HONG KONG (Reuters) - An Air China flight returned safely to Paris after receiving a suspected terrorist threat, the airline said on Thursday.
"Air China has received a suspected terrorist message. Flight CA876 has returned to Paris safely, with the plane and its passengers all unharmed," it said in its official account on the Chinese social networking service Weibo.
(Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Reuters