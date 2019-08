This content was published on August 5, 2019 11:27 AM

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - An air strike on the southern Libyan town of Murzuq has killed more than 30 people, residents said on Monday.

Eastern Libyan forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar confirmed a strike late on Sunday on the town deep in Libya's south but denied they had targeted any civilians.

(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

