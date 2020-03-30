This content was published on March 30, 2020 11:42 AM

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen carried out several air strikes on Monday on the capital Sanaa, where bombings have been rare in recent months thanks to U.N.-backed de-escalation efforts, witnesses said.

The strikes on Sanaa came after Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles the Houthis said they had launched on Saturday towards Riyadh and southern parts of Saudi near the Yemeni border.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018