This content was published on March 28, 2020 11:58 AM

PARIS (Reuters) - An Airbus <AIR.PA> plane landed in Spain on Saturday carrying a cargo of more than 4 million face masks from China, the European planemaker said, as countries race to source more protective gear as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbus said in a statement it had deployed a new flight between Europe and China "to deliver additional face mask supplies to France, Germany, Spain and United Kingdom health systems in support of the COVID-19 crisis efforts".

(Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Jason Neely)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018