This content was published on April 21, 2019 7:27 AM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya has reopened Tripoli's only functioning airport, according to a posting on the airport authorities' Facebook page on Sunday.

Mitiga airport was closed earlier in the day when residents reported an air strike on the Libyan capital.

(Reporting By Ali Abdelaty; editing by John Stonestreet)

