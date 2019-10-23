By Benet Koleka

TIRANA (Reuters) - Albanian police foiled a number of planned attacks last year by Iranian agents against an exiled Iranian opposition group living in Albania, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

General Police Director Ardi Veliu said an active cell of the foreign operations unit of the Iranian QUDS forces had been discovered by Albania's security institutions.

"The Albanian authorities have identified these individuals and thanks to intelligence from informants inside the criminal organisations have prevented the plan (attack) of March 2018 and the eventual planning of attacks by organised crime members ... on behalf of Iran," Veliu said.

Since 2014, some 3,000 members of the People's Mujahideen Organization of Iran (PMOI), also known by its Farsi name Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK), have settled in Albania after they were attacked in Iraq and now live in a camp near Durres, the country's main port.

A spokesman told Reuters police were making public the attempted plot since it had taken a year to assemble evidence and they would try to arrest the main suspects, who are in Austria and Turkey.

Two were held in March 2018 but set free for lack of evidence.

An opposition leader denounced the announcement as ploy by Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama to divert attention from Tirana's failure to start entry talks with the European Union.

Last December Albania expelled Iran’s ambassador and another diplomat for "damaging its national security".

Led by Maryam Rajavi, the Iranian dissidents in exile cast themselves as an alternative to the Iranian regime. Rajavi told Reuters in July she stood for democracy, separation of the state and religion, private investments and a non-nuclear Iran.

France said in October 2018 there was no doubt Iran’s intelligence ministry was behind a June plot to attack an exiled opposition group’s rally outside Paris, and seized assets belonging to Tehran’s intelligence services and two Iranian nationals.

Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted a foreign ministry spokesman as denying the allegations.

(Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by David Holmes)

