TIRANA (Reuters) - Albanian opposition supporters broke a police cordon on Saturday after throwing petrol bombs and flares and began trying to smash the doors of the building that houses the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama, in a protest calling for him to step down.

A security officer appealed for calm as some protesters tried to dismantle scaffolding that protects an illuminated canopy - a piece of artwork dear to Rama.

Tear gas was thrown from above on the rioters, who were using metal rods to try to break the doors.

(Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Mark Potter)

