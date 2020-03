This content was published on March 27, 2020 12:26 PM

A general view shows an empty street after a curfew was imposed from 7pm-7am to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Algiers, Algeria March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria will impose a curfew in nine more provinces to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

The government this week imposed a curfew in the capital and a full lockdown in the neighbouring province of Blida.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed

