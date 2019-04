This content was published on April 20, 2019 7:10 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria's interim president Abdelkader Bensalah appointed Ammar Haiwani as acting central bank governor, Ennahar TV reported on Saturday.

Haiwani is a former Deputy Governor of the bank, Ennahar said. Bensalah also appointed Mohammed Wart as new Director General of Customs, Ennahar added.

(Writing by Hesham Hajali, Editing by William Maclean)

