This content was published on May 1, 2019 12:05 PM

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria's army chief of staff said on Wednesday the military will ensure the country does not descend into violence, Ennahar TV said, as mass protests that prompted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit on April 2 continue.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Catherine Evans)

