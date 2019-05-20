ALGIERS (Reuters) - Elections are the best way to overcome Algeria's political crisis and avoid a constitutional vacuum, the country's army chief said on state television.

Lieutenant-General Ahmed Gaed Salah on Monday also urged speeding up the formation of a committee to supervise the election, without mentioning a date for the vote.

A presidential election has been scheduled for July 4, but a source said on Friday it might be postponed.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Maher Chmaytelli and Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Ulf Laessing)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters