This content was published on April 29, 2019 10:05 AM

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria's former national police chief Abdelghani Hamel appeared in a court on Monday as part of a probe into corruption allegations, private Ennahar TV said.

Hamel, who was sacked as police chief in June last year, is suspected of involvement in "illegal activities", the channel said.

(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Alison Williams)

