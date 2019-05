This content was published on May 26, 2019 3:43 PM

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria's Supreme Court will investigate corruption allegations relating to three former ministers, state television said on Sunday.

An Algerian prosecutor investigating graft allegations has referred two former prime ministers and a total of five former ministers to the supreme court, Ennahar TV reported earlier on Sunday citing a statement from the prosecution.

(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Keith Weir)

