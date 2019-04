This content was published on April 29, 2019 10:21 AM

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - An armed group tried to attack Libya's El Sharara oilfield, the country's biggest, but there was no impact on production, a field engineer said on Monday.

The gunmen were stopped outside the field, he said, asking not to be identified.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali and Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram