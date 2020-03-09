This content was published on March 9, 2020 9:55 AM

WARSAW (Reuters) - The March of the Living, an annual education event that brings together survivors and others in Poland to remember the Holocaust, has been postponed due to fears of the coronavirus, the event's organizers said late on Sunday.

"After consulting with the relevant health bodies and officials, it is with a heavy heart that we are forced to announce the postponement of this year's March of the Living in Poland," March of the Living's World Chair Shmuel Rosenman said in a statement.

"Our primary concern is the health of the many participants and the Holocaust survivors who would be joining them."

Eleven cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Poland.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Alex Richardson)

