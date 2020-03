This content was published on March 8, 2020 2:04 AM

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A patient diagnosed with coronavirus died in Argentina on Saturday, the Health Ministry said in a statement, marking the first death related to the virus in Latin America.

Fellow South American countries Paraguay, Colombia, Chile and Peru announced their first confirmed cases of coronavirus in recent days, and a number of cases have been confirmed in neighbouring Brazil.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018