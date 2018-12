This content was published on December 11, 2018 6:51 PM

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine court has convicted two former executives of a local Ford Motor Company plant for being involved in kidnapping company workers during the country's dictatorship in the 1970s, a lawyer for victims of the crimes said on Tuesday.

Ford officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, additional reporting by Ben Klayman, writing by Hugh Bronstein)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up