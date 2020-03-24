YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia on Tuesday closed down 1,000 enterprises, leaving only grocery stores, pharmacies and banks open for at least a week, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in televised address.

Pashinyan said only people over the age of 65 would be able to go shopping between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. every day and banned all people from walking on the streets without their passport.

Armenia has reported 249 cases of coronavirus so far, with no deaths.

(Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Marrow and Alison Williams)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters