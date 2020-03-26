This content was published on March 26, 2020 3:47 PM

FILE PHOTO: An employee in protective gear sprays disinfectant on a subway train, as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yerevan, Armenia March 17, 2020. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

YEREVAN (Reuters) - A 72-year-old woman diagnosed with the coronavirus died in Armenia on Thursday, the Health Ministry's spokeswoman said, reporting the country's first death related to the virus.

Armenia, a country of around 3 million people, had reported 290 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, the highest number among countries in the South Caucasus region.

(This story corrects to show person who died is a woman, not a man.)

(Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)

