YEREVAN (Reuters) - A 72-year-old woman diagnosed with the coronavirus died in Armenia on Thursday, the Health Ministry's spokeswoman said, reporting the country's first death related to the virus.

Armenia, a country of around 3 million people, had reported 290 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, the highest number among countries in the South Caucasus region.

(This story corrects to show person who died is a woman, not a man.)

(Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)

