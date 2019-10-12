NAIROBI (Reuters) - At least ten Kenyan police were killed when their vehicle struck a homemade bomb near the border with Somalia on Saturday, according to a police report seen by Reuters.

Police believe the device, for which no one immediately claimed responsibility, was planted by Islamist group Al Shabaab, the report said.

Police said in a separate statement that several officers had died, without specifying how many.

A similar explosion in June killed around a dozen police.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Giulia Paravicini; Editing by John Stonestreet)

