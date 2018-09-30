External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on September 30, 2018 3:09 PM Sep 30, 2018 - 15:09

DUBAI (Reuters) - At least 27 people have died and more than 300 poisoned after drinking bootleg alcohol in Iran, the state emergency services said on Sunday, in one of the worst such cases in the country where drinking is a crime. Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the state emergency services, said some 176 people were still hospitalised across five provinces, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported. Despite a ban on alcohol for Iran's majority Muslims and frequent police raids, bootleg alcohol is widely available. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters