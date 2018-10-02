External Content

This content was published on October 2, 2018 11:38 AM

GENEVA (Reuters) - Some 34 migrants have died in a shipwreck in the western Mediterranean, which 26 people survived, the U.N. migration agency said on Tuesday, citing the Moroccan navy and a Spanish aid agency. Joel Millman, spokesman of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), told Reuters: "The boat was adrift since Sunday with 60 people aboard. At least 34 have drowned, it looks like there were 26 survivors." The information came from the Moroccan navy and a Spanish non-governmental organisation Caminando Fronteras, he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by William Maclean)

Reuters