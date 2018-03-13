External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 13, 2018 12:52 PM Mar 13, 2018 - 12:52

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - At least 38 people, mostly students, were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia's mountainous north on Monday, police said. Ten people survived the crash that took place in the Amhara region, police commander Mohammed Ahmed said. "The majority of victims were students," he told Amhara Mass Media Agency. Deadly traffic accidents are common in Ethiopia, where driving standards are poor and many vehicles badly maintained. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; editing by Elias Biryabarema) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters