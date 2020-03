This content was published on March 10, 2020 3:32 PM

MADRID (Reuters) - At least one person has died in an explosion at a chemical plant in the Barcelona neighbourhood of La Verneda, local emergency services said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The emergency services said they were coordinating with the fire service and the company to determine what type of products have been affected by the blast.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

