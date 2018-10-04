External Content

This content was published on October 4, 2018 7:39 AM Oct 4, 2018 - 07:39

NAIROBI (Reuters) - At least three people including one man in a unidentified uniform were shot dead in a shooting in a central district of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday, residents said. There was no immediate statement from authorities on the incident. Roads in the Bole district were blocked off, the residents said. (Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Reuters