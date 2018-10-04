At least three people shot dead in Ethiopian capital - residents
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
NAIROBI (Reuters) - At least three people including one man in a unidentified uniform were shot dead in a shooting in a central district of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday, residents said.
There was no immediate statement from authorities on the incident.
Roads in the Bole district were blocked off, the residents said.
(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Reuters