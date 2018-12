This content was published on December 11, 2018 7:05 AM

KABUL (Reuters) - An attack targeting members of Afghanistan's main intelligence agency just outside the capital Kabul on Tuesday killed at least four people and wounded six others, a senior security official said.

The official said it was a suicide attack on an operational team from the National Directorate for Security, but he gave no further details.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; editing by Darren Schuettler)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up