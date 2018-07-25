External Content

This content was published on July 25, 2018 7:33 PM Jul 25, 2018 - 19:33

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Attacks in the Syrian province of Sweida killed 215 people on Wednesday, the director of health in the southwestern province told the pro-government Sham FM. Islamic State said it had carried out the seemingly coordinated attacks, which included suicide bombings, in several villages and the provincial capital, also called Sweida. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by David Stamp)

Reuters