KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The African Union called on Wednesday for a speedy trial for those responsible for the killing of school children at a protest in the Sudanese city of El-Obeid on Monday.

Mohamed Hassan Lebatt, the bloc's mediator in Sudan, also called for the ruling military council and opposition coalition to sign a constitutional declaration they have been wrangling over for weeks.

He told a news conference a joint legal committee has almost completed its work on the document.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters