This content was published on April 21, 2020 4:48 AM

The Sydney Opera House and city centre skyline are seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Sydney, Australia, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will relax restrictions on elective surgeries after slowing the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

Australia had in March banned all non-emergency elective surgeries to free-up hospital beds amid expectations of a surge in coronavirus cases.

But in recent days, Australia has seen growth of less than 1% in new coronavirus cases, allowing Canberra to expand the number of surgeries that are permitted.

