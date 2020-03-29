This content was published on March 29, 2020 3:24 AM

FILE PHOTO: Signs on social distancing and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen outside a Centrelink office in Sydney, in the wake of New South Wales implementing measures shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation as the spread of COVID-19 reached what the state's premier calls a "critical stage" in Australia, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

By Lidia Kelly

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's rate of the spread of the novel coronavirus has halved in recent days, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday as he announced an additional A$1.1 billion ($680 million) to expand telemedicine care and other health services.

Morrison said that the daily increase in cases in recent days was at about 13%-15%, down from 25%-30% seen a week ago, showing social distancing measures were working.

"These are still strong rates of increase, no doubt about that," Morrison said in televised remarks.

Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt said at the same briefing that there are some "positive, early signs of flattening of the curve" of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the latest official data from the health ministry there were 3,809 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia early on Sunday, 431 more than in the previous day.

Fourteen deaths were attributable to the virus, according to health ministry data, and the were media reports of another two deaths on Sunday morning.

Morrison said the extra health spending would boost expenditures on telemedicine care options, domestic violence support and mental health services and is aimed at supporting "the most vulnerable" Australians.

(Reporting by John Mair and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018