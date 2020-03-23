FILE PHOTO: A single sunbather remains following the closure of Bondi Beach after thousands of peopled flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, will use harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic was at a "critical stage."

"We need to make sure everybody who's in self-isolation stays in self-isolation. We are ramping up our compliance," she told reporters. "There are harsh penalties and we'll enforce that. We have to take this seriously."

The number of COVID-19 cases in NSW jumped by 149 overnight to 818. The total number of cases across Australia has surpassed 1,700, up from less than 100 at the start of March.

Berejiklian did not specify how the self-isolation rules will be enforced.

She pointed to countries that did not control the spread of the virus early on.

"I don't want to be another example of a jurisdiction that didn't do what it needed to do at the right time," she said.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)

