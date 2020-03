This content was published on March 15, 2020 4:45 AM

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a state memorial honouring victims of the Australian bushfires at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will impose a 14-day self isolation on all international passenger arrivals from midnight Sunday to try and contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Australia will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports for an initial 30 days, he said.

Australia has recorded more than 250 coronavirus cases and three deaths.

(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018