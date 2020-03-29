MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that public gatherings should not exceed two people and Australians should go out only when necessary, while those over 70 should self-isolate to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

Morrison said that people "must stay home" unless going out to do essential shopping, exercises, for medical appointments or to work and education if they cannot work or learn remotely.

He also said that there would be a six-month moratorium on evicting people who find themselves in financial distress.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and John Mair; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

