This content was published on March 29, 2020 9:30 AM

FILE PHOTO: People are seen on the nearly deserted steps of the Sydney Opera House, in the wake of New South Wales implementing measures shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reached what the state's premier calls a "critical stage" in Australia, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that public gatherings should not exceed two people and Australians should go out only when necessary, while those over 70 should self-isolate to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

Morrison said that people "must stay home" unless going out to do essential shopping, exercises, for medical appointments or to work and education if they cannot work or learn remotely.

He also said that there would be a six-month moratorium on evicting people who find themselves in financial distress.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and John Mair; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

