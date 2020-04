This content was published on April 28, 2020 8:03 AM

FILE PHOTO: People with protective masks walk down a shopping street during the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria is loosening its general lockdown rules by allowing gatherings of up to 10 people, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Tuesday.

The rules, which include guidance that the public only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons including shopping or exercise, are due to expire on April 30. Anschober told a news conference there was no need to extend them.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes