This content was published on April 17, 2020 11:13 AM

FILE PHOTO: Empty tables are seen in front of the museum of modern art in Vienna, Austria March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian museums and some other cultural spaces will be allowed to reopen from mid-May as part of the country's step-by-step loosening of its coronavirus lockdown, Austrian Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler said on Friday.

A specific date has not yet been set, Kogler told a news conference, adding that large events involving many people close together, such as festivals, would remain banned until Aug. 31.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes