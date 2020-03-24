This content was published on March 24, 2020 11:42 AM

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will start using more rapid tests to be able to test hundreds of thousands of people as quickly as possible, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

So far, the Alpine country with a population of 8.8 million has tested around 24,000 people with nearly 4,500 cases confirmed.

The government is still collecting data regarding the effectiveness of its measures to curb the spread of the virus and will give an update on that on Friday, Kurz said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Scot W. Stevenson)

