This content was published on April 20, 2020 9:47 AM

FILE PHOTO: Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel addresses the media, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2020. Georg Hochmuth/Pool via REUTERS

VIENNA (Reuters) - European Union rules on state aid should be suspended for countries like Austria that have shown solidarity with hard-hit member states like Italy during the coronavirus pandemic, Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Monday.

"This solidarity cannot be a one-way street. We also want to be able to show solidarity with our own companies, and we therefore demand that this crisis be used for solidarity in that we suspend the EU state aid regime for the duration of the crisis," Bluemel told a news conference.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Toby Chopra)

