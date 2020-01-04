ZURICH (Reuters) - Austria's foreign ministry is facing a serious cyberattack, possibly from a foreign country, it said on Saturday.

"Due to the severity and the nature of the attack, it cannot be ruled out that it is a targeted attack by a state actor. In the past, some European countries have been targeted for similar attacks," the ministry said in a statement that gave no more details.

The attack came on the same day the environmentalist Greens backed forming a coalition government with Sebastian Kurz's conservatives.

The ministry said a task force was countering the attack on its information technology systems. Services such as travel information were still available on its website.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

