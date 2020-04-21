This content was published on April 21, 2020 12:38 PM

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will further loosen its coronavirus lockdown on May 15 by allowing restaurants to reopen and religious services to resume, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

Schools are already due to reopen for school leavers in early May. Kurz told a news conference that schools would reopen for other years in a step-by-step process beginning on May 15. The country let DIY and garden centres as well as smaller shops reopen a week ago. Larger shops are due to follow from May 1.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy)

